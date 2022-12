ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany girls basketball team won the Class AA title last season. They looked to continue their winning ways in this year’s season opener against Burnt Hills.

The Falcons flew out to a 21-7 lead after the first quarter and never looked back on their way to a 70-50 win. Nevaeh House led Albany with 17 points. Shonyae Edmonds added 16 points and 11 rebounds.