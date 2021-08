Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Empire are your 2021 NAL Champions!

After a season of hard work and determination, the Albany Empire has won it all. Malachi Jones was named MVP of tonight’s game.

The Empire dominated the Columbus Lions for the third time this season, beating them 79-62. The Empire offense was unstoppable tonight, putting up 9 touchdowns and 367 total yards. On the opposite side of the ball, the defense held Columbus to 62 points.