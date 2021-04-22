Albany Empire to hold open tryout May 1

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you think you have what it takes to play arena football — now’s your chance.

The Albany Empire is holding an open tryout May 1st from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Afrim’s Sports Park. It’s $60 per player to pre-register and $75 at the door.

Head coach Tom Menas is encouraging everyone to attend with the hope of finding some talent in our own backyard.

“I know there’s great players sitting at home on their couch right now,” Menas said. “I know there’s guys that could play in the NFL sitting at home. I know there’s guy at home that could probably play at the highest level that just never got the chance.”

“You might already have a quarterback, you might already have a running back, you might already have a wide receiver but this kid is just so special you just watched,” Menas added.

“Sign him. Let him come into camp and at least compete. You can change a guy’s life at one of these,” Menas said.

Jerseys and memorabilia will be on sale there as well.

Albany’s staff is also complete. The team hired offensive and defensive coordinators this week, along with a director of player personnel, and Menas’ son Phil as an assistant. The head coach is happy with the group they’ve assembled.

“We’ve all been champions before, right,” Menas said. “And we know the feeling when the confetti is falling on you how it feels versus when the confetti is falling on you as you’re walking to the locker room as a loser. So I think our passion for winning is there.”