Albany Empire signs former UAlbany OL Griffin Clancy, five others

ALBANY, N.Y. — The Albany Empire have signed six players, according to the National Arena League’s transactions page online. One of them is former UAlbany offensive lineman Griffin Clancy.
The Saratoga Springs native had hoped to get an NFL contract or tryout after graduation, but that never happened. The COVID-19 pandemic didn’t help, canceling his pro day and shutting down the XFL, which flooded the market with available players that were better-known commodities.
However, he said over the phone on Monday that he never gave up hope of playing professional football. When Albany’s assistant coach Les Moss reached out a couple weeks ago, Clancy thought, “Why not?” He said it might be another avenue to the NFL, and it would be cool to play in Albany.
None of the six players signed were on the team last year.
Griffin Clancy (OL)
Keveon Broadwater (OL)
Patrick O’Brien (QB)
BJ Bunn (WR)
Jackson LaRoche (WR)
Jake Payne (DL/LB)