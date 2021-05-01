Albany Empire sign three at open tryout

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Local football talents came to Afrim’s Sports Park Saturday afternoon for a chance to be a pro.

The Albany Empire hosted an open tryout with a chance to secure an invite to camp. The Empire handed out three contracts in all.

Tyler Brown from Lake George was one local product to secure a spot. Gabe Ostrow, who recently moved to the Capital Region and had spent time in camp with the Washington Football Team got another, and former Oklahoma State safety Kenneth McGruder came all the way up from Houston to win a contract.

“It’s a really big opportunity,” Brown said. “You’re playing with guys that are coming from the NFL, they’re coming from D-1 colleges. You get a lot of exposure from upper ranks CFL, XFL, NFL.”

“It’s going to be a great opportunity and I’ve got to double down and make the most of it and come into camp ready to work,” Brown added.

“I’ve been coaching at La Salle Institute so I’m excited to represent those guys and my family and the local area and the community here,” Ostrow said.

Camp is set to begin next week for the Empire.