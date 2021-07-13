Albany Empire ready for fans to pack the Times Union Center

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For the first time this season, The Albany Empire will look to fill up the Times Union Center Saturday night.

Capacity limits have been lifted for Empire home games, starting Saturday night when they host the New Jersey Flight. No testing or proof of vaccination will be required, but unvaccinated fans are asked to wear masks.

Head Coach Tom Menas is ready for the Empire fanbase to show why they are the best of the best. “We waited for this moment to come,” Menas said. “Our fans have waited for this moment to come where we can pack that house and show the entire National Arena League that we have the best fans in the league. We already know that, we just want the rest of the country to know that.”

After their first loss of the season to Jacksonville and a two-week bye, Menas believes the Albany fans can provide a boost toward an Empire win. “My thing is that we look at home field advantage like we get to play with an extra player,” Menas said. “That’s how we approach it. That’s how involved they are and that’s how valued they are by this team, so we’re hoping that they come out and participate and help us get a win.”

Kickoff against the Flight is scheduled for 7:00 PM Saturday.