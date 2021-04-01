Albany Empire moving forward with NAL season

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to Albany Empire ownership, they plan to have a 2021 season.

Thursday was the deadline they set to decide, telling News10 ABC last week that they needed at least a 25 percent capacity crowd at the Times Union Center to give the green light. While the state has not announced any official changes to the ten percent indoor capacity requirement, co-owner Ron Tridico told News10 ABC they received the necessary assurances to move forward.

“Attendance will be limited, but better than the current capacity,” Tridico said. He added the schedule might change, pushing the home opener back to June, and advised fans who want season tickets to call the box office, as they anticipate a sellout.