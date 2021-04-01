Albany Empire moving forward with NAL season

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to Albany Empire ownership, they plan to have a 2021 season.

Thursday was the deadline they set to decide, telling News10 ABC last week that they needed at least a 25 percent capacity crowd at the Times Union Center to give the green light. While the state has not announced any official changes to the ten percent indoor capacity requirement, co-owner Ron Tridico told News10 ABC they received the necessary assurances to move forward.

“Attendance will be limited, but better than the current capacity,” Tridico said. He added the schedule might change, pushing the home opener back to June, and advised fans who want season tickets to call the box office, as they anticipate a sellout.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sport Highlights

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES
Remarkable Women

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire