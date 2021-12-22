Albany Empire announces 2021 schedule

ATLANTA – The National Arena League announced today it’s official schedule for the 2022 season including it’s regular season games followed by it’s postseason schedule. The NAL’s fifth season will feature six teams including five returning NAL franchises the Albany Empire, Carolina Cobras, Columbus Lions, Jacksonville Sharks, and Orlando Predators. The league’s latest expansion franchise, the San Antonio Gunslingers, will be joining in on the action for their National Arena League debut. The 2022 season will also mark the NAL’s launch of ironman football, an original and exciting form of arena football. The new rules will have the majority of the players playing dual positions, meaning they will play on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball each game.

This season will feature 14 weeks of regular season play and one playoff weekend, which will be followed by the 2022 NAL championship. The league will continue to use it’s four-team playoffs system advancing the top four teams with the top two seeds earning home field advantage. Winners of both playoff games will advance to the 2022 NAL Championship, with the highest seeded winner hosting the NAL’s fifth championship game in league history.



“We are excited to return for our 5th season and the return of Ironman football,” said NAL Commissioner Chris Siegfried. “We are equally happy to add the San Antonio Gunslingers to our roster of teams. San Antonio is a great city, and I look forward to seeing the product they put on the field in 2022.” Siegfried went on to discuss the rule change, “as for Ironman, it has been a long time coming for the return of the two-way player. This is how the Arena game was meant to be played, and we believe the fans and players will embrace the “new” rule for 2022. Further, I have been flooded with calls and texts from some former arena greats, both players and coaches, expressing their enthusiasm for bringing back the two-way player. 2022 looks to be the best yet for the NAL.”

The league will kick off the 2022 season with a three-game matchup on Saturday, April 23. The entire 2022 NAL Schedule can be found below.



2022 NATIONAL ARENA LEAGUE SCHEDULE

WEEK 1

Sat. April 23 – Jacksonville @ Albany

Sat. April 23 – Carolina @ Columbus

Sat. April 23 – Orlando @ San Antonio

WEEK 2

Sat. April 30 – Orlando @ Carolina

Sat. April 30 – Columbus @ Jacksonville

BYE: San Antonio, Albany

WEEK 3

Sat. May 7 – Jacksonville @ Carolina

Sat. May 7 – Albany @ Orlando

Mon. May 9 – Columbus @ San Antonio

WEEK 4

Sat. May 14 – Albany @ Jacksonville

Sun. May 15 – Columbus @ Orlando

Sun. May 15 – San Antonio @ Carolina

WEEK 5

Sat. May 21 – Carolina @ Albany

Sun. May 22 – Jacksonville @ San Antonio

BYE: Columbus, Orlando

WEEK 6

Sat. May 28 – San Antonio @ Columbus

Sat. May 28 – Albany @ Orlando

Sat. May 28 – Jacksonville @ Carolina

WEEK 7

Fri. June 3 – San Antonio @ Jacksonville

Fri. June 3 – Carolina @ Orlando

Sun. June 5 – Columbus @ Albany

WEEK 8

Fri. June 10 – Orlando @ Columbus

Sat. June 11 – Albany @ San Antonio

Sat. June 11 – Carolina @ Jacksonville

WEEK 9

Fri. June 17 – Jacksonville @ Columbus

Fri. June 17 – San Antonio @ Orlando

Sat. June 18 – Albany @ Carolina

WEEK 10

Fri. June 24 – Columbus @ Jacksonville

Sat. June 25 – Carolina @ San Antonio

Sun. June 26 – Orlando @ Albany

WEEK 11

Fri. July 1 – Jacksonville @ Orlando

Sat. July 2 – Columbus @ Carolina

BYE: Albany, San Antonio

WEEK 12

Fri. July 8 – Albany @ Columbus

Sat. July 9 – Orlando @ San Antonio

Sat. July 9 – Carolina @ Jacksonville

WEEK 13

Sat. July 16 – San Antonio @ Carolina

Sat. July 16 – Jacksonville @ Albany

BYE: Orlando, Columbus

WEEK 14

Sat. July 23 – Carolina @ Columbus

Sat. July 23 – Orlando @ Jacksonville

Sat. July 23 – San Antonio @ Albany

NAL PLAYOFFS

Sat. July 30 – TBD @ TBD

Sat. July 30 – TBD @ TBD

NAL Championship

Sat. August 7 – TBD @ TB