Albany Empire announces 2021 schedule
ATLANTA – The National Arena League announced today it’s official schedule for the 2022 season including it’s regular season games followed by it’s postseason schedule. The NAL’s fifth season will feature six teams including five returning NAL franchises the Albany Empire, Carolina Cobras, Columbus Lions, Jacksonville Sharks, and Orlando Predators. The league’s latest expansion franchise, the San Antonio Gunslingers, will be joining in on the action for their National Arena League debut. The 2022 season will also mark the NAL’s launch of ironman football, an original and exciting form of arena football. The new rules will have the majority of the players playing dual positions, meaning they will play on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball each game.
This season will feature 14 weeks of regular season play and one playoff weekend, which will be followed by the 2022 NAL championship. The league will continue to use it’s four-team playoffs system advancing the top four teams with the top two seeds earning home field advantage. Winners of both playoff games will advance to the 2022 NAL Championship, with the highest seeded winner hosting the NAL’s fifth championship game in league history.
“We are excited to return for our 5th season and the return of Ironman football,” said NAL Commissioner Chris Siegfried. “We are equally happy to add the San Antonio Gunslingers to our roster of teams. San Antonio is a great city, and I look forward to seeing the product they put on the field in 2022.” Siegfried went on to discuss the rule change, “as for Ironman, it has been a long time coming for the return of the two-way player. This is how the Arena game was meant to be played, and we believe the fans and players will embrace the “new” rule for 2022. Further, I have been flooded with calls and texts from some former arena greats, both players and coaches, expressing their enthusiasm for bringing back the two-way player. 2022 looks to be the best yet for the NAL.”
The league will kick off the 2022 season with a three-game matchup on Saturday, April 23. The entire 2022 NAL Schedule can be found below.
2022 NATIONAL ARENA LEAGUE SCHEDULE
WEEK 1
Sat. April 23 – Jacksonville @ Albany
Sat. April 23 – Carolina @ Columbus
Sat. April 23 – Orlando @ San Antonio
WEEK 2
Sat. April 30 – Orlando @ Carolina
Sat. April 30 – Columbus @ Jacksonville
BYE: San Antonio, Albany
WEEK 3
Sat. May 7 – Jacksonville @ Carolina
Sat. May 7 – Albany @ Orlando
Mon. May 9 – Columbus @ San Antonio
WEEK 4
Sat. May 14 – Albany @ Jacksonville
Sun. May 15 – Columbus @ Orlando
Sun. May 15 – San Antonio @ Carolina
WEEK 5
Sat. May 21 – Carolina @ Albany
Sun. May 22 – Jacksonville @ San Antonio
BYE: Columbus, Orlando
WEEK 6
Sat. May 28 – San Antonio @ Columbus
Sat. May 28 – Albany @ Orlando
Sat. May 28 – Jacksonville @ Carolina
WEEK 7
Fri. June 3 – San Antonio @ Jacksonville
Fri. June 3 – Carolina @ Orlando
Sun. June 5 – Columbus @ Albany
WEEK 8
Fri. June 10 – Orlando @ Columbus
Sat. June 11 – Albany @ San Antonio
Sat. June 11 – Carolina @ Jacksonville
WEEK 9
Fri. June 17 – Jacksonville @ Columbus
Fri. June 17 – San Antonio @ Orlando
Sat. June 18 – Albany @ Carolina
WEEK 10
Fri. June 24 – Columbus @ Jacksonville
Sat. June 25 – Carolina @ San Antonio
Sun. June 26 – Orlando @ Albany
WEEK 11
Fri. July 1 – Jacksonville @ Orlando
Sat. July 2 – Columbus @ Carolina
BYE: Albany, San Antonio
WEEK 12
Fri. July 8 – Albany @ Columbus
Sat. July 9 – Orlando @ San Antonio
Sat. July 9 – Carolina @ Jacksonville
WEEK 13
Sat. July 16 – San Antonio @ Carolina
Sat. July 16 – Jacksonville @ Albany
BYE: Orlando, Columbus
WEEK 14
Sat. July 23 – Carolina @ Columbus
Sat. July 23 – Orlando @ Jacksonville
Sat. July 23 – San Antonio @ Albany
NAL PLAYOFFS
Sat. July 30 – TBD @ TBD
Sat. July 30 – TBD @ TBD
NAL Championship
Sat. August 7 – TBD @ TB
More Sports News
Follow the sports team on Twitter:
Liana Bonavita
Griffin Haas
Jared Phillips