Albany Empire 2021 season in jeopardy

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10.COM) — The Albany Empire season is slated to begin in two months on May 22, but that might not happen. Team co-owner Ron Tridico told News10 ABC that the 2021 season is in jeopardy.

In a series of texts, he revealed that the Empire can only move forward with the 2021 season if the capacity limit at the Times Union Center is relaxed from 10% to 25%. The clock is ticking on the state, as a decision needs to be reached by Apr. 1. If that change isn’t made in the next ten days, the Empire will pull the plug on 2021 and focus their efforts instead on 2022.

Tridico said they already pushed the deadline back from March 15 to Apr. 1 (about a month before the start of training camp), adding “After that date, we would be hard pressed to be able to put everything needed together for the season.”

If the 2021 season is cancelled, fans who put a deposit down or purchased season tickets already would have the choice to get a full refund, or roll their tickets over to next summer.