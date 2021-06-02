Albany Dutchmen preparing for PGCBL season

Altamont, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League gets underway Thursday.

The Albany Dutchmen held media availability on Wednesday as they get ready for the summer league season at a new home venue. The Dutchmen will play their games at Dutchmen Field at Keenholts Park.

“This is more of like a high school field, for at least me,” Dutchmen outfielder Ryan McGee said. “Played here through being on Colonie and facing Guilderland and stuff like that.”

“It’s a great field, great facilities,” McGee added. “We’re going to utilize them the best we can. Leading up to it it’s a good drive from home too so it’s a good fit for summer ball.”

There’s plenty of local talent on the squad. Some local guys love the idea of former opponents becoming teammates and all they can learn from a team that pulls from talent all over the Capital Region.

“Most of the guys I’ve played against,” McGee said. “Through high school and even prior summers after that. The bond that’s created between these 518 baseball players is pretty great.”

“It’s good to know that you’ve got local guys you can step up to if you need a friend or you need a teammate,” McGee added.

“The amount of talent that we have in this area that people sometimes don’t appreciate we get to show right now just how many local guys we have this year, definitely cool,” Dutchmen pitcher Tristan Nemjo said.

The Dutchmen open against the Glens Falls Dragons Thursday night at 7 p.m. at East Field Stadium.