Albany Dutchmen pitcher shares battling cancer and playing baseball

Billy Price will never forget when his life changed forever. At the time, he was a senior at Delbarton High School in New Jersey, pitching for the Green Wave baseball team.

“It was kind of all the winter, I was kind of feeling like not sick but I was always tired. I didn’t feel like myself, I was not eating very well, and I had this pain in my neck. I went to a couple doctors and they couldn’t figure it out. They thought I had strep throat. After a while, I got a catscan on my head because they were like, alright somethings up.” Billy Price, Albany Dutchmen Pitcher

That something turned out to be Large B-Cell Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma.