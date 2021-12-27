Albany drops nail-biter to Penfield

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Amsterdam college showcase, a local must-see girls hoops event, is back after the pandemic shut it down in 2020. Coaches of all levels were in the gym to check out some of the state’s top talent. They caught some good games, like the matchup between Albany and Penfield.

Penfield led 28-24 at the half, pushing the lead to 8 in the third quarter. Albany fought back to tie the game at 48 with just over 4 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

The Patriots were able to hang on for a 57-55 win after an attempted buzzer-beater went long for the Falcons. Elisa Faklaris led all scorers with 19 for Penfield. Shonyae Edmonds led Albany with 18 points.

While it wasn’t the result the Falcons would have wanted, Albany views this game and this showcase as an opportunity to prepare themselves for the stretch run of their season. “We’re just trying to get prepared for our postseason,” said Albany head coach Decky Lawson. “So these types of moments right now are really helping us out, playing against a lot of tough teams back-to-back-to-back.”