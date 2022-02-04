Albany drops first game of doubleheader, 14-13

Duluth, G.A. (NEWS10) — The Albany FireWolves (3-3) were defeated by the Georgia Swarm (3-4), 14-13, at the Gas South Arena in Duluth, GA on Saturday Evening. Albany jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead, but Georgia came firing back and scored seven unanswered goals in the first half. The FireWolves had a chance to tie the game late, but the Swarm made a defensive stand that ended in an empty net insurance goal. Full statistics for the game can be found here: https://albanyfirewolves.com/game/1506/

SCORE BY QUARTER 1 2 3 4 FINAL ALBANY 2 3 3 5 13 GEORGIA 4 4 3 3 14

Joe Nardella and the FireWolves controlled the game’s opening faceoff and on their first possession, Reilly O’Connor drilled a shot from deep to give Albany an early 1-0 lead. Following a defensive stand, the FireWolves wasted no time putting another one on the board as Joe Resetarits bounced one into the back of the net. Keeping up the pace, the Swarm were able to net one of their own as Ethan Walker scored the first goal of the contest for Georgia. On the next possession, Mike Byrne was penalized for holding, giving the Swarm their first power play chance of the night. Despite killing off the penalty, the Swarm were able to tie the game at two on a laser shot from Brendan Bomberry. With just under five minutes to go in the first period, Georgia was penalized for holding, as Albany had their first man up advantage in the game. The Swarm killed off the penalty and took no time to take the lead as Jordan Hall dove across the crease for the goal. With just 42 seconds to go in the quarter, Lyle Thompson ripped a shot past Doug Jamieson to double up the Swarm lead, 4-2.

Georgia intercepted the ball shortly after another Nardella-won faceoff and had multiple shots on net but came up empty to start the new quarter. After a brief scoring drought, Bomberry was able to beat Jamieson again, giving the Swarm a 5-2 lead early in the second. Less than a minute later, Georgia had a breakaway opportunity end with a Kason Tarbell goal for the Swarm. Georgia continued to pile on goals as Jordan MacIntosh gave the Swarm their seventh unanswered goal. Just twenty seconds later, Resetarits was able to net his second of the night, followed by a quick Ryan Benesch goal to cut into the lead midway through the period. After Albany killed off their second penalty of the night, Jacob Ruest was able to make a move and seemingly walk right up to the net to score the third consecutive goal for Albany, making the Swarm lead just 7-5. Georgia was able to stop the FireWolves run as Walker scored his second of the night, this time on a breakaway following a defensive stand. With neither team scoring in the final two minutes and change, the Swarm took an 8-5 lead into the half.

Nardella continued his dominance at the faceoff circle to give Albany the first possession of the half, ending in the second goal of the night for Ruest. Minutes later, Thompson buried his second of the contest as he dove across the crease to beat Jamieson. Following penalties on both sides, Resetarits was able to complete his hat trick on a four-on-four to cut the deficit once again to just two goals, 9-7. After the double penalty ended, Georgia was immediately back in the box, giving Albany their second power play opportunity. Despite being a man down, the Swarm were the ones to score as Shayne Jackson notched his first of the night on the short-handed effort. Not long after, Walker completed a hat trick of his own, to take the Swarm lead to 11-7 with five minutes remaining in the third quarter. Albany was able to net the final goal of the quarter as Resetarits found Benesch who scored his second of the evening.

Following multiple trips by each team coming up empty, Benesch was able to log his third goal of the contest early in the fourth quarter. Less than a minute later, Resetarits netted his fourth of the game, drawing the FireWolves back within a goal. Benesch wasted no time matching Resetarits, logging his fourth of the game to tie the game at 11 goals apiece. Seconds later, Jackson scored his second of the contest, reclaiming the lead for the Swarm. Down one, Albany was penalized for roughing, giving Georgia fourth power play chance. Needing just one shot, Jackson completed his hat trick with the power play goal to give the Swarm another two-goal lead, 13-11. With two minutes to play, Benesch was penalized as the Swarm had a late power play try. Playing stout defense, Colton Watkinson was able to capitalize on a fastbreak to score for the FireWolves with just over a minute to go. Albany had a shot to tie the game, but could not convert, as Jackson received a long pass on the opposite end and scored on an empty net. With two seconds to go, Charlie Kitchen was able to score his first of the night. The late goal was not enough as Georgia took the first game of the doubleheader, 14-13.

The FireWolves will be back in action tomorrow night for the second half of a home and home doubleheader against Swarm. The game will be at the MVP Arena in Albany, NY on Saturday night at 7 p.m.