Albany Cup returns for women’s basketball Sunday

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After a year hiatus due to COVID-19 scheduling issues, UAlbany and Siena women’s basketball will face off once again for the Albany Cup at SEFCU Arena Sunday.

UAlbany is off to a promising start. They’re just 3-4 but have had some impressive wins. Siena, meanwhile, is still looking for that first win. The interesting dynamic here is that many of the players on both teams are friends, giving the rivalry a little bit of a friendly fire.

“It makes me happy to know that they have friendships you know, because I think that they play pickup and were here in the summer and it is always nice to have that friendly competition,” UAlbany head coach Colleen Mullen said.

“As long as they’re not friendly on Sunday, I’m fine with whoever they want to befriend,” Mullen said.

Jim Jabir’s squad, in desperate need of a win, is hoping a high energy rivalry game will be the jolt the Saints need. Even if that requires an extraterrestrial appearance.

“Believe me, where we are right now I’ll take whatever I can get,” Jabir said. “So if Martians come down to watch the game because it’s a rivalry game I’m cool with that. As long as they got green on.”

We’ll have highlights, reaction, and any potential alien sightings from the Albany Cup right here on News10ABC.