Albany Capital Center to host NCAA Division II East Regional

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The NCAA announced today that the Albany Capital Center will host the East Regional of this year’s Division II Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Those games are typically played on college campuses, but to limit travel and heighten safety, host sites were determined. No fans would be allowed, but Capital Center general manager Doug McClaine said there’s a chance that will change.

“With the recent announcement now of a ten percent capacity, we’re actually starting that process that maybe if these games go to the Times Union Center and we have a ten percent capacity, if we get the final approval from New York, we know the concept is there,” McClaine said.

“We still need to have the health department’s approval to do it,” he added.

Saint Rose will be the host school for the regional.