ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — Earlier this season, the Albany Athletics were riding a win streak of 41 games, dating back to 2019. While that streak ended, a win Tuesday night over the Albany Thunder would score them their sixth straight Twilight League championship.

The Athletics entered Tuesday with a 2-1 series lead over the Thunder. The A’s jumped out of the gate, putting up three runs in the top of the first. That was enough for Colonie graduate and Ithaca College pitcher Kyle Lambert. He pitched a complete game five-hitter with 13 strikeouts to guide the Athletics to a 6-1 win.

The Athletics captured their sixth straight Twilight League title, their 12th since 2006. Nate Novak was named playoff MVP, batting .438 with six RBI in the postseason.