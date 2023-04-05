ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Alleycats have been accepted into the ECNL Regional League in the northeast division. The women’s soccer team will play in the league in the upcoming 2023-2024 season.

Alleycats girls director of coaching Chris Le states, “We’re excited to be a part of the ECNL Regional League in the Northeast division. This is a wonderful opportunity for girls across the Capital Region and outlying areas that have a passion for the game of soccer and playing at the highest possible levels.”

The Alleycats explain that acceptance into the ECNL Regional League was based on exceptional club performances this season in a number of different leagues around the country. Beyond the local and regional competition and college showcasing available in the ECNL Regional League, these clubs also have a potential pathway to earn promotion to the ECNL Club Competition in the future.

Le continues, “The ECNL is the top girls soccer platform in the country, and by joining the ECNL family it will allow our players to get the most out of their development. We’d like to thank the ECNL girls commissioner Ralph Richards for all of his efforts with putting this together, and the ECNL as a whole for their faith in us to continue the tradition of excellence that has been associated with their platforms and their member soccer clubs.”