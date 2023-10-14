CLIFTON PARK, NY (NEWS10) — With multiple state titles and a New York State Women’s Amateur Championship under her belt, it takes a lot for Albany Academy’s Kennedy Swedick to surprise people at this point. But in the first round of sectionals Wednesday she did it again, shooting a 62, a women’s course record at Edison Golf Club. On Friday, she was gunning for the section title.

Swedick followed up the round of 62 with a round of 68 on Friday, securing the section title. She finished -14, and won the tournament by 20 strokes.