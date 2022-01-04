Albany Academy uses third-quarter run to pull away from Ichabod Crane

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Academy girls basketball team used a 10-0 run in the third quarter to pull away from Ichabod Crane in a 57-42 victory. With the win, the No. 16 Bears — ranked in New York state for the first time — improved to 8-1, gaining separation in the Colonial Council over the Riders (6-3).

Bella Vincent led the Bears with 17 points. She scored 15 in the first half before tweaking her ankle on a drive to open the third quarter, in which she and her defender both fell to the ground. The sophomore exited the game, but returned later in the quarter.

Her teammates Erin Huban scored 14 points, while eighth grader Morgan Vien added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Carolina Williams paced Ichabod Crane with 10 points in defeat.