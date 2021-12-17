Albany Academy runs past Tamarac in Bracket Buster event

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Academy boys basketball opened the game on an 18-0 run, and went on to handle Tamarac 78-55 in the night cap of the Coaches vs. Cancer Bracket Buster event at Hudson Valley Community College Friday night.

The Cadets were led by Keyshaun Tillery Jr. and Bobby Chandler, who combined to score 45 points.

Zachary Rice scored 21 points in defeat for the Bengals.