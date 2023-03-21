ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — You thought the high school basketball season was over? Not so fast my friends. The New York State Federation Tournament of Champions is back this weekend for the first time since 2019, with Albany Academy looking to hang another banner.

The Cadets will take on Class A state champion Tappan Zee on Saturday at 11:00 AM at Guilderland High School in the semifinals. While other schools have been competing in sectionals and states, the Cadets have not played a basketball game since February 18th.

After a couple years away from the Federation Championships, largely due to COVID, this group is highly motivated for a championship run. “None of these guys have played in a Federation Tournament before but they know the tradition that’s been built here,” says head coach Jim Driggs. “The tradition that’s been built by coach Fruscio and the players that have come before us and we’re excited to have the opportunity to continue that. That means a great deal to these guys, to represent Albany Academy and go out and try to compete for our state championship.”

“I’m really motivated, not just for me,” adds senior guard Bobby Chandler. “It’s more of a team thing. We’re a younger team so now we’re just striving to put a banner up on the wall and get our rings.”

“I’m stoked,” says senior forward Brooks Brennan. “This is something I’ve been dreaming about ever since I touched a basketball here at Albany Academy. This is what Albany Academy is built for, winning Federation Championships, it’s what we do.”

If the Cadets win, they would play in the Class A championship on Sunday at 2:00 PM.