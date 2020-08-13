Albany Academy center Riley Mulvey transferring to St. Thomas More

Albany, N.Y. — Albany Academy’s big man is moving on.

Riley Mulvey is headed to St. Thomas More in Oakdale, Connecticut to avoid the potential cancellation of his upcoming junior season.

“If nothing happens, we’ll be able to live stream playing against each other,” Mulvey said. “The prep schools will be the ones that will have tape on their players to send.”

The class of 2022 center will be following his older brother Taylor Mulvey, a former player, now teacher and coach at St. Thomas More.

“My brother just being on campus is what matters to my parents,” Mulvey said. “So if something happens, I can just go with him.”

While Mulvey is excited about the prospect of increased exposure, he admits there’s plenty he’ll miss back home.

“I’m going to miss Albany,” Mulvey said. “I’m going to really miss coach Fruscio. He was a big part of everything that I’ve done over the past three years that I’ve been at Academy.”

“It will be disappointing that I won’t be able to see all my friends, all my family,” Mulvey said. “Once the season ends I’ll be able to come back up and hopefully I’ll be able to have a great time then.”

Mulvey currently has seven division one offers, including Syracuse, Iowa, Siena and UAlbany.