Albany Academy caps unbeaten season with Colonial Council title over Ichabod Crane

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The final week of the Fall 2 season brought conference championships, which meant Albany Academy hosting Ichabod Crane for the boys soccer Colonial Council title.

The top seeded Cadets were trying to finish off a perfect season, but Ichabod Crane had other ideas. Scoreless at the half, Edgar Gomez buried a penalty kick to put the Riders on the board early in the second half. Less than a minute later, Jackson Foley-Stevenson matched it with a PK of his own.

From there the pendulum swung in Academy’s favor. Balthazar Diaz ripped a goal from deep to give the Cadets the lead, and the goals started flowing from there as Academy went on to win 5-1 in head coach Adam Collett’s final game.

“I have to say that my heart was in my mouth the whole game,” Collett said. “It was huge, massive, to finish with an undefeated season and take the championship like that is something really special.”