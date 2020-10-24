Albany Academy boys golf sets impressive milestone with 250 straight regular season wins

Schenectady, N.Y. — 250 tee times… 250 wins. Albany Academy boys golf has won 250 consecutive regular season matches.

“Our first goal when we talk in the preseason about what we want to do the streak is on the front burner,” head coach Jak Bestle said.

“An undefeated season is one thing but 18 consecutive seasons is something else,” senior captain Chris Huban said.

“It’s unbelievable,” Huban added. “I still haven’t wrapped by head around it, maybe down the road I will but it’s unbelievable right now.”

“The kids coming in know about it, the kids who have been here know about it so it’s something that we have taken a lot of pride in and really are focused on as our primary goal,” Bestle said.

The streak began with Jak Bestle, who became the Academy golf coach 18 seasons ago and hasn’t lost a regular season match since.

“What I’ve done, if I can really point to anything, is coach between their ears,” Bestle said.

“He’s always been our rock and he’s always helped us, always supported us through everything,” senior captain Nick Lyons said. “He’s just been our guide.”

“Where I think I can help a little bit is just in the mental aspect of the game and just keeping them moving forward, keeping them positive and going in the right direction,” Bestle said.

The 18 years of dominance includes 15 Colonial Council tournament championships, four sectional titles, and 13 years of at least one Academy golfer headed to the NYSPHSAA Championship.

“All the guys in the past that have done this, great players that have come out of our program,” Huban said.

“Definitely with all the guys this year, we’ve definitely contributed quite a bit,” Huban added. “Everybody has done their part and you know, I’m just happy to be a part of history it’s something amazing that I’ll remember forever.”

“I think it’s a real testament to the program, top to bottom, that no matter who we throw in there we have a solid group of six and a good chance of having the best four scores and coming away with a victory,” Bestle said.

The streak rolls on as Albany Academy made it 251 Thursday at Schenectady Municipal Golf Course against Mohonasen.

