Albany Academy blows past Watervliet at home

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 2-0 Albany Academy Cadets hosted Watervliet Thursday evening, and Marcus Jackson and Bobby Chandler made quick work of the Cannoneers.
The Cadets led 18-9 after one, then expanded on that by halftime with a 35-19 lead. Albany Academy exploded from there, coming away with a 74-39 win to improve to 3-0. Marcus Jackson had 23 points for the Cadets.
Next up for Albany Academy is a home game with Bishop Maginn Saturday at 1 p.m. while Watervliet hosts Cohoes Saturday at 3 p.m.