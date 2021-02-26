Albany Academy blows past Watervliet at home

Boston, Mass. (NEWS10) — The America East Conference announced its annual yearly award winners for the 2020-21 women's basketball season on Friday. The University at Albany received two player honors amongst their conference peers. Sophomore Helene Haegerstrand was named All-Conference Third Team. The Sweden native earned her second conference selection after being named to the 2019-20 All-Rookie Team. Haegerstrand scored a career-high 26 points in December and ended the regular season with three-straight double-digit scoring outings. She improved by two points-per-game since her freshman season and started all-16 games this year. Joining Haegerstrand on the All-Conference Third Team was Stony Brook guard Anastasia Warren, UMBC forward Juliet Esadah, New Hampshire forward Ivy Gogolin and Vermont forward Anna Olson. Freshman Kayla Cooper earned an All-Rookie Team selection. Cooper earned the selection after being named America East Rookie of the Week twice in February. She ranked second for UAlbany with 4.8 rebounds per game, despite only averaging 18.2 minutes per game with no starts. Over the final month of the season, Cooper averaged 9.8 points per game across five contests. Joining Cooper on the All-Rookie Team was New Hampshire guard Adara Groman, NJIT guard Lyzi Litwinko, UMBC guard Alexia Nelson and Vermont forward Olson. Major award winners for the 2020-21 season were honored to Player and Defensive Player of the Year Blanca Millan from Maine, Sixth Player of the Year McKenzie Bushee from Stony Brook, Rookie of the Year Olson from Vermont and Coach of the Year Amy Vachon from Maine. No. 4 UAlbany will host No. 5 New Hampshire in the first round of the Hercules Tires America East Playoffs on Sunday at 5:00 p.m. The winner of the matchup will face No. 1 Maine or No. 2 Stony Brook, depending on the outcome of No. 3 UMass Lowell vs. No. 6 NJIT.