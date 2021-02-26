Albany Academy blows past Watervliet at home

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 2-0 Albany Academy Cadets hosted Watervliet Thursday evening, and Marcus Jackson and Bobby Chandler made quick work of the Cannoneers.

The Cadets led 18-9 after one, then expanded on that by halftime with a 35-19 lead. Albany Academy exploded from there, coming away with a 74-39 win to improve to 3-0. Marcus Jackson had 23 points for the Cadets.

Next up for Albany Academy is a home game with Bishop Maginn Saturday at 1 p.m. while Watervliet hosts Cohoes Saturday at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

NBA Stats

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
VACCINATION SITES_02-18-21_WEB BUTTOn_2

Set NEWS10.com as your Homepage!

HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report