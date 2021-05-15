Albany Academy bats tee off in road win over Schalmont

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Schenectady, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Academy visited Schalmont for some Colonial Council baseball Saturday afternoon.

The Sabres rattled off a big first two innings, racking up six runs on the Cadets before they could find home plate. Academy teed off from there. John Porter Wilsey hit a two run single in part of a five run third inning that brought the Schalmont lead to 6-5 after three.

The Cadets turned around and did the same thing one inning later. Nike Desanto hit a sacrifice fly to bring Wilsey home and give Academy a 7-6 lead, and they didn’t look back. Albany Academy kept pouring it on en route to a 12-6 win.

Albany Academy hosts Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk Monday at 4:15 p.m. next while Schalmont heads to Ichabod Crane.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sport Highlights

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

MEET THE NEWS10 SPORTS TEAM

Liana Bonavita

Jared Phillips

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire