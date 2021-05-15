Albany Academy bats tee off in road win over Schalmont

Schenectady, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Academy visited Schalmont for some Colonial Council baseball Saturday afternoon.

The Sabres rattled off a big first two innings, racking up six runs on the Cadets before they could find home plate. Academy teed off from there. John Porter Wilsey hit a two run single in part of a five run third inning that brought the Schalmont lead to 6-5 after three.

The Cadets turned around and did the same thing one inning later. Nike Desanto hit a sacrifice fly to bring Wilsey home and give Academy a 7-6 lead, and they didn’t look back. Albany Academy kept pouring it on en route to a 12-6 win.

Albany Academy hosts Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk Monday at 4:15 p.m. next while Schalmont heads to Ichabod Crane.