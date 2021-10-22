After nearly 600 days away, Adirondack Thunder ready to return

Glens Falls, N.Y. (NEWS10) –It’s been 592 days since the Adirondack Thunder have taken the ice for a meaningful hockey game. That will all change when they host Newfoundland Saturday.

After so much time away from the game, the Thunder are back with a renewed perspective. “There’s excitement, there’s relief, I think there’s some gratitude in there as well,” said head coach Alex Loh. “Having the opportunity to get back out there I think that’s what’s really been thrown into stark relief over the last year and a half, is just how grateful you need to be to be able to get out there and do what you love for a living.”

The Thunder ramped up their conditioning work to get their legs underneath them, but it’s not just physical conditioning. “I think trying to stay mentally sharp and not drain yourself has been the hardest thing for most of us,” said forward Pete MacArthur. “I think it will be nice to kind of let it loose and let it rip against guys that we respect, but maybe we don’t care about them the same way we do as teammates.”

MacArthur, a Shenendehowa graduate, was named captain on Thursday. “It’s an honor,” MacArthur said. “Anytime you’re recognized by your peers it’s something that you take to heart, and I’ll remember it for the rest of my life.”

Forward Robbie Payne knows just how valuable a player like MacArthur is. “Having a leader like him on your team is just, it’s lucky,” Payne said. “You can’t have that on every team.”

With fans eager to return to Cool Insuring Arena, the Thunder are expecting a sellout crowd on Saturday. Loh says, “I mean this place gets loud with 2,000 people in the stands, so when you get upwards of 5,000, it’s going to be crazy.”

The puck drops Saturday at 7:00 PM.