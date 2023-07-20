ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — MVP Arena General Manager Bob Belber is saying there’s a chance. Belber tells NEWS10 ABC Sports Director Griffin Haas that the new Arena Football League remains an option for Albany.

Belber tells NEWS10 that one ownership group has emerged as a frontrunner, and that group has been in talks with the AFL. The AFL announced their first 16 teams earlier this week, with more to be announced. Albany has also received additional interest from the Indoor Football League and the National Arena League.

The potential hang up is the annual workers compensation premium of $1.5 million for arena football teams in New York State. Belber says most that’s 15,000% higher than it typically would be for other businesses, or arena teams in other states. Belber adds the Empire’s operating budget was around $1.5 million last year, so the workers compensation would double that price.

Belber tells NEWS10 that the ownership group is currently working on lowering the $1.5 million price tag for the workers compensation. If they are able to do so, Belber says it is highly likely there will be arena football in Albany in 2024. If the price is not lowered, Belber says a team in Albany would be highly unlikely in 2024.