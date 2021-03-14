Adirondack wins first ever Section 2 hockey title in shutout of Shen

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With Bethlehem out of the equation, Section 2 was set to have a new champion for the first time in three years with a title game between Shenendehowa and Adirondack.

The Rivermen came out firing in the first and didn’t look back. Led by a pair of first period goals from Daalten DeMarsh and Nate Scarincio, Adirondack took a 2-0 lead after one. From there, senior goaltender Ben Di Fiore stood on his head, making 32 saves. Nick Parker and Tyler Carruthers added third period goals for the Rivermen as they cruised to a 4-0 shutout win over Shen.

“This is what I’ve been waiting for my whole life,” senior goaltender Ben Di Fiore said. “My dad started coaching before I was even born, so going to the rink all the time, I just wanted this.”

“This was my goal,” Di Fiore added. “This was my high school goal and I’ve got to give a lot of credit to the guys. We came out, we battled, felt good.”

The Section 2 title is the first in Adirondack’s history.