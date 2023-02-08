GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Adirondack United girls hockey team won the first post season game in program history 10-0 against Saranac Lake-Lake Placid in the section semifinal.

Leading the scoring for the United were Ali Webb with a hat trick, Bailey Duffy with 2 goals and 2 assists, and Jenna Amodio with 2 goals. The United defense limited Saranac Lake-Lake Placid to one shot on goal. Laura Dickerson earned the shutout victory in goal.

The United will play Franklin Academy from Malone on Thursday in Saranac Lake for the Sectional Championship.