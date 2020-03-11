Thunder’s Hutchison makes noise during pro debut in loss to Railers

ST. JOHN'S, NL – Forward Matt Salhany eclipsed the 50 point mark as the Adirondack Thunder surrendered three goals in the third period and lost to the Newfoundland Growlers 5-2 on Friday night at Mile One Center. Salhany had a goal and assisted on John Edwardh's tally while Eamon McAdam made 28 saves in the defeat.

The Growlers scored just 3:33 into the game to make it 1-0 thanks to a Justin Brazeau wrist shot from the slot. Adirondack was able to halt the Newfoundland momentum and tie the game at 8:57 when a rush by Charlie Curti led to a Matt Salhany feed to John Edwardh. Edwardh went forehand backhand to tie it up at 1-1 for his 17th of the season.

Thunder captain James Henry took a hooking penalty at 17:49 leading the Growlers to the powerplay. Michael Sdao cleared the puck to center ice where Salhany took over and netted his 26th goal of the season. The shorthanded tally was Adirondack's 10th of the season.

Newfoundland took only 36 seconds to respond to the shorthanded goal. Trey Bradley's wrist shot from the near circle ended up through McAdam's five-hole and tied the game, 2-2.

The Growlers scored two goals in a span of 1:19 in the third period to take a 4-2 lead. Todd Skirving netted his fourth of the season at 12:08 followed by a Matt Bradley goal at 13:27. Brady Ferguson cashed in on the empty net with 1:55 to go to seal the win and clinch a playoff spot for the Newfoundland Growlers.

The Thunder went 0-for-1 on the powerplay and the penalty kill while scoring a shorthanded goal. Adirondack was outshot 33-27.

Up Next The Thunder conclude their trip to St. John's as they face Newfoundland Growlers on Saturday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 5:30pm!