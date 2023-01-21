GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Jake Theut stopped all 41 shots he faced as the Adirondack Thunder shout down the Newfoundland Growlers, 5-0, in front of 3,729 at Cool Insuring Arena on Saturday night.

Shane Harper opened the scoring on the power play in the first period. After being denied once, Harper fired a wrist shot through traffic and by goaltender Luke Cavallin for a 1-0 lead. The goal was Harper’s ninth of the year from Jeff Taylor and Brandon Schultz at 13:37.

Late in the first period, Xavier Parent gave the Thunder a 2-0 lead. Parent intercepted a pass in the slot and fired a shot by Cavallin with just 1:51 left in the first. The goal was Parent’s 11th of the year, unassisted, and Adirondack took the two-goal lead into the intermission.

In the second period, Brady Fleurent scored his first of the year from below the goal line to give the Thunder a 3-0 lead. After being denied, Fleurent turned and threw the puck off a defender in front of the crease, and it went into the net. The goal was assisted by Yanick Turcotte and Ryan Smith at 7:33 and Adirondack took that lead into the third.

Grant Jozefek scored his ninth of the year just 1:53 into the third period to give Adirondack a 4-0 lead. Travis Broughman and Jarrod Gourley were credited with the assists. Shane Harper scored his second of the game into an empty net late in regulation in the 5-0 win.

Jake Theut stopped all 41 shots for his first ECHL shutout.

The Thunder return home Sunday against Newfoundland for Pucks 4 Paws presented by Benson’s Pet Center.