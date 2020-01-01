Thunder put together 46 shot effort in 5-2 loss to the Beast

GLENS FALLS, NY – The Adirondack Thunder put 46 shots on Brampton Beast netminder Alex Dubeau but fell short on Tuesday night by the final score of 5-2.

The Beast were the first team to strike when Trent Bourque’s wrist shot went over the shoulder of Evan Cormier for his second goal of the season at 5:37. Brampton would tack on another goal 10:51 as Perry D’Arrisso’s shot snuck through the short side for his first of the season.

Adirondack responded at 5:20 of the second period. Ludvig Larsson led the rush in over the Brampton blueline, dropping the puck back to Robbie Payne. Payne found Gabriel Verpaelst rushing to the net and Verpaelst went forehand-backhand for his third of the season cut the deficit to just one goal.

5:20 later, the Beast regained their two-goal lead when Daniel Leavens snuck behind the Thunder defense and forced the puck through Evan Cormier for his 13th of the season to make it 3-1 Brampton.

David Pacan extended the Beast lead to 4-1 after a great pass from Jordan Henry just 1:14 into the third period. Brampton scored their fifth and final goal when Chris Clapperton found the empty net at 15:30.

The Thunder scored a powerplay goal with just 42 seconds left to make it 5-2. Casey Pierro-Zabotel tacked on his team-leading 16th of the season and the assists belonged to Robbie Payne and Alex Tonge.

Adirondack finished 1-for-4 on the powerplay and killed off all three Brampton man-advantage chances