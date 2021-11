GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (www.news10.com) — The Adirondack Thunder outlasted the Mountain division-leading Grizzlies 5-4 to open their three-game homestand.

The Thunder jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period. Utah would tie it up at 3 in the second period before Adirondack reclaimed the lead in the third period for good.

The two teams return to the ice 7 p.m. Saturday night at the Cool Insuring Arena.