GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Adirondack Thunder’s season will come down to the final game of the year after defeating the Worcester Railers on Saturday night in front of a sold out Cool Insuring Arena, 5-1. With the regulation victory, the Thunder can clinch a playoff spot with at least one point on Sunday at 3 p.m. against Worcester.

Adirondack scored twice in the first period to take a two-goal lead. Sebastian Vidmar blasted in a one-timer from the right circle to open the scoring at 8:31 of the first period. The goal was Vidmar’s 15th of the year with assists from Ryan Smith and Dajon Mingo and the Thunder took a 1-0 lead.

After he was denied, Mingo cashed in to give the Thunder a 2-0 lead. Mingo took a pass from Shane Harper in the left circle and sent a wrist shot by the glove of goaltender Henrik Tikkanen. The goal was Mingo’s fourth of the year and first with the Thunder from Harper and Patrick Grasso at 15:58 of the first and Adirondack took the two-goal advantage into the second frame.

Patrick Grasso scored back-to-back goals in the second period to give the Thunder a 4-0 lead and force a goaltending change. Grasso’s first came at 4:51 and his second at 5:20 for his 34th and 35th goal of the year. Following the goals, Ken Appleby came in to replace Henrik Tikkanen in net.

Shawn Weller added to the lead at 9:20 of the middle period with his 13th of the season. Brady Fleurent and Ryan Smith were credited with assists and the Thunder took a 5-0 lead into the third period.

Brent Beaudoin got Worcester on the board just 53 seconds into the third period as he scored his 20th of the year. Andrei Bakanov and Anthony Repaci were given the assists and the Thunder lead was 5-1.

Mike Robinson was credited with the win after denying 22 of 23 shots.

The Thunder return to Cool Insuring Arena tomorrow at 3 p.m. against the Worcester Railers. It’s Fan Appreciation Weekend with specialty jerseys and “Jersey Off Our Back”. Fans can enjoy $3 Labatt Blue through the end of the first period and a playoff spot on the line. Get your tickets by visiting the Thunder front office or by calling 518-480-3355.