GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After Sunday’s thrilling, postseason berth-clinching victory, the Adirondack Thunder have a quick turnaround for the start of the Kelly Cup Playoffs. They’ll welcome the top-seeded Newfoundland Growlers into Cool Insuring Arena Wednesday night in what is a unique division semifinals format.

The Thunder, despite being a lower seed, will host the first three games of a best-of-seven series with the Growlers, and close out the series in Newfoundland.

Adirondack won its’ final seven regular season home games, and the team knows the importance of capitalizing on an opportunity to begin a series at home. But there’s only one game on their minds at the moment.

“The first game. (That’s) first and foremost,” said head coach Pete MacArthur. “Teams that win the first game (of a series) go on to win it 68% of the time. So, we’re gonna try our best to take advantage of this opportunity. It’s very unique. We’re playing against maybe the best team in the league, and we get to start in the best building in the league. So, let’s see what we both got.”

Glens Falls native Shawn Weller, a forward for the Thunder, has been playing professional hockey since 2006, and he says he’s never seen a playoff format like this.

“I’ve never been a part of a series where it’s been the first three at home, especially when you’re the lower seed, and in the playoffs,” said Weller. “So, it’s kinda something new for everybody. But, playoff hockey, you have to control home ice. So, I think it’s really, really big for us. I don’t wanna put a number on it, but maybe try to get two outta three here at home would obviously be huge for us.”

Opening puck drop Wednesday is set for 7:00 p.m. Be sure to follow NEWS10 Sports for continued coverage of the Thunder throughout the playoffs.