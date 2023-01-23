GLENS FALLS, N.Y.(NEWS10) — Adirondack’s Ryan Orgel scored his first ECHL goal in a 6-4 loss to the Newfoundland Growlers on Sunday afternoon inside Cool Insuring Arena.

Newfoundland scored twice in the first nine minutes to take a 2-0 lead. Nolan Walker opened the scoring at 4:19 and Pavel Gogolev fired in a one-timer on the power play at 8:47 for the two-goal lead.

Ryan Orgel scored his first ECHL goal to get the Thunder on the board. After a give-and-go with Shawn Weller, Orgel sent a shot by goaltender Dryden McKay. The goal was his first at 12:08 of the opening period with Weller collecting the only assist.

Adirondack tied the game later in the first as Shane Harper notched his 11th goal of the season. Grant Jozefek found Harper in front of the net, and he lifted the puck over the left shoulder of McKay with 3:29 left in the first. Jozefek and Xavier Parent were given the assists and the game was tied 2-2 after 20 minutes.

Todd Skirving gave Newfoundland a 3-2 lead early in the second on the power play. Zach Solow and Pavel Gogolev were credited with the assists on Skirving’s 17th of the season at 9:11 of the middle frame.

Adirondack got a good bounce to tie the game at three at 15:49 of the second. The puck bounced off the glass and right to Garrett Van Wyhe and he batted the puck out of the air and into the net for his fourth of the year. Brady Fleurent and Yanick Turcotte picked up assists to tie the game 3-3.

Shortly after, Derian Plouffe snuck a shot through the legs of Isaac Poulter to give the Growlers a 4-3 lead with just 22 seconds left in the second. Brandon Kruse was given the lone assist and the Thunder trailed 4-3 after 40 minutes.

Ryan Smith tied the game 4-4 in the third period with his sixth of the year. However, Newfoundland added two more goals for the 6-4 win.