McAdam earns shutout as Thunder rout Railers, 5-0

GLENS FALLS, NY – The Thunder snapped their two-game losing skid with a 51 shot performance in a 5-0 victory over the Worcester Railers on Saturday night in front of a crowd of 4,433 at Cool Insuring Arena. John Edwardh notched four points (1G, 3A), Matt Salhany (2G, 1A) and Mike Szmatula (1G, 2A) each put up four-point performances.

Eamon McAdam earned his first shutout of the season, turning away all 25 Worcester shots to record his ninth win of the season.

The first period saw the Thunder throw 24 pucks on Railers’ netminder Evan Buitenhuis. It took just 1:49 for one of those pucks to beat him – Matt Salhany gathered a feed from John Edwardh and ripped it past Buitenhuis for his 11th of the season. In addition to Edwardh, Mike Szmatula picked up the secondary assist.

The Thunder struck again at the 11:55 mark. Kelly Summers’ shot from the point was tipped by Ryan Walker and directed towards the net. After the puck caromed off of Buitenhuis’ pad, Ara Nazarian jammed it off Worcester defenseman Justin Murray and into the net for his seventh of the season to put Adirondack up 2-0.

Just 1:13 into the second period, Tommy Parran’s shot from the center point was tipped in traffic by Mike Szmatula for his 16th of the season to extend the Thunder lead to three. John Edwardh picked up the secondary helper.

Adirondack added another one at 15:39. Mike Szmatula entered the offensive zone and threw the puck in front where it bounced off of John Edwardh and rolled right to Matt Salhany for his second of the game to make it 4-0.

The Thunder added insurance in the third period as Matt Salhany set up John Edwardh for his first as a member of the Thunder this season to make it 5-0 at 8:38.

Railers’ goaltender Evan Buitenhuis made 46 saves for the second straight game against the Thunder but this time, came out on the losing end. Both teams finished 0-for-1 on the man-advantage.

Up Next

The Thunder go head to head with the Brampton Beast at Cool Insuring Arena on Friday, January 24th in Glens Falls. Puck drop is set for 7:00pm.