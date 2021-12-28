Kasel named ECHL Goaltender of the Week

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The ECHL announced today that Adirondack Thunder netminder Brandon Kasel has been named the League’s Warrior Hockey Goaltender of the Week.

Kasel recorded his first professional shutout on Sunday night, making 33 saves in a 5-0 victory over the Worcester Railers.

The Ithica, NY native is 2-0-0 on the season with a 0.50 goals-against average and a .983 save percentage. Kasel played college hockey at Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, NY where he went 31-39-7 with four shutouts, a 2.65 goals-against average and a save percentage of .919. This is the second time this month that a Thunder goaltender took home the honor. Mareks Mitens won the award for the week ending on December 5th

