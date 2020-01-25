Five Different Goal Scorers Help Tame Beast in 5-3 Victory Share

GLENS FALLS, NY – The Adirondack Thunder picked up their second straight victory in the first game out of the All-Star break with a 5-3 win over the Brampton Beast. Five different Thunder players lit the lamp as Eamon McAdam made 31 saves on Friday night at Cool Insuring Arena.

The Beast got the scoring started when the found themselves on the powerplay after a Tommy Parran tripping penalty. Erik Bradford set up Francois Beauchemin for a one-time for his 16th of the season at 7:24.

Adirondack gained momentum when they went on a 5-on-3 at the 11:08 mark of the first. After the first penalty expired, Kelly Summers took a seeing-eye shot from the center point that snuck past Brampton netminder Alex Dubeau for his sixth of the season., Jake Linhart and Jake Linhart assisted on the powerplay tally.

It took Brampton just 23 seconds to respond, Erik Bradford followed up in close on Eamon McAdam to put the Beast back on top 2-1. 42 seconds later, Charlie Curti put the puck in front for Mike Szmatula who smashed the puck past Dubeau tie it back up at 2.

Adirondack notched their first lead of the evening at 15:16 of the first on a Colby Sissons shot that ramped off of Brampton defenseman Brenden Miller and into the net for his third of the season. Szmatula and Edwardh ended up with the assists. The Thunder added another goal just 56 seconds later on a Charlie Curti wrist shot from the left-wing circle for his seventh of the year to make it 4-2. Ryan Walker and Ara Nazarian were credited with the helpers.

The only goal of the second period belonged to the Thunder when Alex Jaeckle wristed the puck into the offensive zone for Ryan Walker. Walker weaved his way behind the Beast cage and centered the puck to the slot for Nikita Popugaev who made no mistake for his sixth of the season. Ryan Walker and Alex Jaeckle added the assists and the goal chased Alex Dubeau out of the game.

Lindsay Sparks pulled the Beast back to within two late in the third period at 15:31 but that would be all in the goal-scoring column for the game.

Adirondack went 1-for-5 on the man-advantage while holding Brampton to just one powerplay goal on their four chances.

Up Next

The Thunder will once again face the Brampton Beast tomorrow night, Saturday, January 25th. Puck drop is set for 7:00pm.