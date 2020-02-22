Edwardh’s had trick powers Thunder over Beast

DULUTH, G.A. – The Adirondack Thunder closed out their southern swing with a 5-4 overtime loss at the hands of the Atlanta Gladiators on Tuesday night. Eamon McAdam made 46 saves as the Thunder settle for four of a possible six points on the trip.

Adirondack had a flurry of chances as they went to the powerplay at 10:37 of the first period but came up empty in the goal column. But they did light the lamp at 16:44 thanks to Matt Salhany. After Casey Pierro-Zabotel found John Edwardh in the slot, Edwardh knuckled a pass to Salhany, sliding it past Gladiators' goaltender Callum Booth for his 18th of the season.

Atlanta strung together a pair of goals in the first 6:34 of the second period. Anthony Collins locked up his third of the season at 3:54 followed by a powerplay goal by Thomas Frazee, the only of his two goals that actually crossed the goal line.

Nikita Popugaev provided the equalizer a little over two minutes later with his ninth of the season on a wrist shot. Ryan Walker and Brett Beauvais earned the assists at 8:57.

At 11:19, Frazee took a shot from the far circle that hit both posts and never went into the net. The play was called a goal on the ice and upheld after a lengthy review by referee Scott McClement. The "goal" put the Glads ahead 3-2.

Atlanta added another tally later in the second as Samuel Asselin wristed a shot off of the post and actually into the net for his 22nd of the season to make it 4-2.

Just 30 seconds into the third period Ludvig Larsson found himself on a 2-on-1 in the offensive zone and beat Booth for his third of the season. The goal was unassisted.

Ryan Walker, who scored twice on Saturday in Jacksonville, tied the game at 6:13 thanks to setup from Ara Nazarian and Michael Sdao. The Thunder killed off a penalty in the closing minutes of the third to force overtime.

It took just 32 seconds for overtime to be decided as Asselin scored a breakaway goal for his second of the game and 23rd of the season to seal the 5-4 win for the Gladiators.

The overtime loss marks the eighth this season for the Thunder and the second in their last three games.

Adirondack was outshot 51-43 and went 0-for-3 on their powerplay attempts. The Thunder penalty kill surrendered just one goal on the three opportunities.