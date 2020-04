ECHL Thunder releases 2020-2021 schedule

The Adirondack Thunder have released their regular season home schedule for the 2020-21 season. The Thunder open their 6th ECHL campaign and 4th under local ownership at home against the Maine Mariners on Saturday, October 24th at Cool Insuring Arena.

Eight different opponents are set to visit Cool Insuring Arena during this coming 36 game regular season, with a bulk of the Thunder opposition coming against Northern Division Rivals. The Thunder will host three teams from outside their division, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Atlanta Gladiators & Orlando Solar Bears.

The majority of Adirondack’s home games fall on weekends this coming season. The Thunder will play 9 games on Friday, 13 on Saturday, 4 on Sunday, 6 on Wednesday, 2 on Tuesday and 2 on Thursday.

Returning this upcoming season are some perennial favorites of Thunder fans. Highlighted by games on Thanksgiving weekend and the traditional family friendly 5:00 PM New Year’s Eve game.

Greenville & Orlando will visit Adirondack 2 times each and Atlanta once. In division rivals Worcester will visit Glens Falls 8 times followed by Reading and Brampton 7 times each, Newfoundland 5 times and Maine 4 times. All game dates and times are subject to change.

October 2020 (3 home games)

Saturday, Oct. 24 vs. Maine Mariners @ 7pm

Wednesday, Oct. 28 vs. Maine Mariners @ 7pm

Saturday, October 31 vs. Reading Royals @ 7pm

November 2020 (5 home games)

Friday, Nov. 13 vs. vs. Reading Royals @ 7pm

Saturday, Nov. 14 vs. Brampton Beast @ 7pm

Friday, Nov. 20 vs. Worcester Railers @ 7pm

Friday, Nov. 27 vs. Newfoundland Growlers @7pm

Saturday, Nov. 28 vs. Brampton Beast @ 7pm

December 2020 (10 home games)

Wednesday, Dec. 2 vs Reading Royals @ 7pm

Saturday, Dec. 5 vs. Worcester Railers @ 7pm

Wednesday, Dec. 9 vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits @ 7pm

Friday, Dec. 11 vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits @ 7pm

Saturday, Dec. 12 vs. Reading Royals @ 7pm

Friday, Dec. 18 vs. Brampton Beast @ 7pm

Saturday, Dec. 19 vs. Brampton Beast @ 7pm

Sunday, Dec. 27 vs. Reading Royals @ 3pm

Wednesday, Dec. 30 vs. Worcester Railers @ 7pm

Thursday, Dec. 31 vs. Worcester Railers @5pm

January 2021 (7 home games)

Tuesday, Jan. 5 vs. Worcester Railers @ 7pm

Wednesday, Jan. 13 vs. Brampton Beast @ 7pm

Friday, Jan. 15 vs. Brampton Beast @ 7pm

Saturday, Jan. 23 vs. Newfoundland Growlers @ 7pm

Tuesday, Jan. 26 vs. Maine Mariners @ 7pm

Friday, Jan. 29 vs. Newfoundland Growlers @ 7pm

Saturday, Jan. 30 vs. Newfoundland Growlers @ 7pm

February 2021 (3 home games)

Saturday, Feb. 6 vs. Worcester Railers @ 7pm

Thursday, Feb. 25 vs. Brampton Beast @ 7pm

Saturday, Feb. 27 vs. Reading Royals @ 7pm

March 2021 (5 home games)

Friday, March 12 vs. Atlanta Gladiators @ 7pm

Sunday, March 14 vs. Reading Royals @ 3pm

Wednesday, March 24 vs. Newfoundland Growlers @ 7pm

Saturday, March 27 vs. Worcester Railers @ 7pm

Sunday, March 28 vs. Worcester Railers @ 3pm

April 2021 (3 home games)

Saturday, April 3 vs. Orlando Solar Bears @ 7pm

Sunday, April 4 vs. Orlando Solar Bears @ 3pm

Friday, April 9 vs. Maine Mariners @ 7pm