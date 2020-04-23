Alex Loh to return to Thunder

Glens Falls, NY—The Adirondack Thunder announced today that Alex Loh will return for his 3rd season as the teams’ Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations.

Alex has been with the Adirondack Thunder organization since the 2015-16 season. Each Thunder team has qualified for the playoffs, except for the 2019-20 shortened season. As the Head Coach, Alex has led the Thunder to a record of 59-54-14-8 record.

“I am thrilled to be back as the Head Coach of the Thunder for my third season and sixth overall with the team. I am looking forward to getting our team back on the right track to have a successful season in front of our great fans. I can’t wait for the season to start again to regain some normalcy in our city. I hope everyone is happy and safe and look forward to seeing you all in the fall” Alex Loh, Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations.

“We recognize that the 2019-20 season did not meet our expectations, nor the expectations of our fan base. We expect to be in the top echelon of the ECHL each season and compete well into the playoffs. We are not satisfied, nor is Alex. We fully expect our team to return to the top of the North Division, and Alex is still the right person to get us there. Alex has the full support of the Hockey Board of Directors. ” Ed Moore, Adirondack Thunder Governor.

“After a thorough interview process with the coaching staff and a number of players we have full confidence that Alex is the right person to get us back to the level of performance we expect. We had high expectations going into the 2019-20 season but unfortunately we sustained key injuries and callups to core players like Shane Conacher, Hayden Verbeek, Antoine Waked and Felix Girard early in the season that had a direct impact on our team. Of course, injuries and call-ups are part of our business but a thorough evaluation wouldn’t be complete without mentioning the loss of those players. We love our passionate fans and fully expect to be a top team again next season.”

