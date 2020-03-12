Adirondack Thunder suspends ECHL season

GLENS FALLS, NY – The ECHL announced today that the season will be suspended indefinitely due to coronavirus (COVID-19) health and safety concerns of players, officials, staff and fans.
The Adirondack Thunder and Cool Insuring Arena support the league’s decision and will continue to closely monitor the situation as time goes on. Additional information or changes will be communicated at the appropriate time in this ever-evolving situation.
The Thunder will post important ticketing information to social media, as well as send email updates directly to season ticket members, sponsors and group buyers when it becomes available.