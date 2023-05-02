GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Adirondack Thunder have returned home after its’ season-ending loss Sunday in game five of the North Division Semifinals series against the Newfoundland Growlers.

It wasn’t the finish the Thunder envisioned after a strong showing in game one – they were beaten in games two through five by a combined 15 goals – but this group made some impressive strides in the 2022-’23 season that should set them up for success in the future.

“We got a lot of young guys in (the locker room) that learned a lot,” said forward Shawn Weller, who is a Glens Falls native. “We played playoff hockey for two-and-a-half months, so now you get yourself in the gym, you get yourself ready for next season, take that as momentum into the next offseason, and into the next season coming back with a little more experience.”

In head coach Pete MacArthur’s first season at the helm of the Thunder, he guided the team through a remarkable run down the stretch of the regular season that culminated in the organization’s first postseason appearance since 2019.

“I’m super proud of how much they learned, and the pushback the group had,” said MacArthur. “They went through something and accomplished something that they’ll remember, and they can draw on that experience throughout the course of their lives. So, (I’m) very proud of the group; wish we were still playing. Hopefully we can have more playoff hockey next spring.”