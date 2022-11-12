GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Adirondack Thunder got the win on Friday night 4-3, handing the Worcester Railers their first loss of the season. The Thunder won in front of 4,697 fans in attendance at Cool Insuring Arena.

Worcester was up early 2-0 in the first period. The Thunder would rally back late in the first period to get back in it. Patrick Grasso tipped the puck by goaltender Ken Appleby, into the net for his fifth goal of the season. Assists were credited to Matt Stief and Noah Corson with 1:24 left in the first.

Shawn Weller scored back-to-back goals in the second period to give the Thunder a 3-2 lead after 40 minutes. The Thunder took a 4-2 lead as Grant Jozefek scored a breakaway goal at 16:02 of the third period off a great feed from Noah Corson. The goal was Jozefek’s first on the season with the assist credited to Corson.

Worcester scored a late power-play goal as Steve Jandric fired in his sixth of the year with 22 seconds left in regulation to make it 4-3. The Thunder were able to hold on for the win.

The Thunder play again Saturday night for Military Appreciation Night presented by Local 773. The First 1,000 adults will receive a free Military Appreciation Night tee shirt.