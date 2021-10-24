Adirondack Thunder fall to Newfoundland in return to the ice

Glens Falls, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After almost 600 days away from the ice, the Adirondack Thunder returned to game action Saturday night. The team dropped the puck on their season at home against Newfoundland.

The two teams battled in front of a sellout crowd, with 4,999 fans in attendance. After jumping out to a 1-0 lead, the Thunder ultimately dropped the season opener 3-2.

Adirondack will be back in action at Cool Insuring Arena on Wednesday. They’ll host the Worcester Railers at 7:00 PM.

