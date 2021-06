Glens Falls, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Adirondack Thunder have reached a multi-year extension to remain an affiliate of the New Jersey Devils.

The deal extends the partnership for two years, with a mutual option for a third. This upcoming season will be the fifth of the partnership. The Thunder did not play last year, as the North Division opted out of the season due to COVID.

The Thunder will hit the ice at Cool Insuring Arena for their opener on October 23rd against Newfoundland.