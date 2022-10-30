GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Adirondack Thunder dropped their home opener against the Worcester Railers 4-2 on Saturday night. Fans packed the Cool Insuring Arena with a sellout crowd of 5,168 in attendance.

Partick Grasso opened the scoring for the Thunder in the first frame. Grasso scored on an assist from Jarrod Gourley, for his first goal of the year. 23 seconds after Grasso’s goal, Gourley would put one on the board himself, and his goal would tie the game at two 10 minutes into the first period. The assist was credited to Nick Rivera.

The Railers added two more goals in the second period to take a 4-2 lead. That would end up being the final score. Isaac Poulter stopped 20 shots in the loss and Henrik Tikkanen picked up the win, denying 36 of 38 shots he faced.

The Thunder will host the Railers at 3 p.m. on Sunday, as they’ll look to turn around their 0-3 start. The first 3,000 fans receive a free Adirondack Thunder magnet schedule.