Adirondack Thunder bolster their roster with familiar faces

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Adirondack Thunder are gearing up for their return this fall, bolstering their roster with some familiar faces.

The team announced the signings of three former Adirondack players on Friday: Shane Harper, Pete MacArthur, and Rob Bordson. Harper and Bordson played for the Adirondack Phantoms, while MacArthur spent multiple seasons with the Thunder.

Harper, who was on hand for the announcement at Bullpen Tavern, reached the NHL in 2016 with the Florida Panthers. After some time playing in Sweden, he’s glad to be back. “This is where I call home now and I’m just super excited to play here again. We plan on making a big run. I’m here to win, so that’s what I want to do,” Harper said.

Head Coach Alex Loh believes the veteran players will have a positive impact on the younger guys. “You got guys who are role models on how to make it to the next level, how to be a successful pro,” Loh said. “I mean Shane has played in the league before and made it to the NHL from the ECHL, so we have guys that have done it before. I think the veteran group as it shakes out right now is excellent. I think it’s going to be a great group of guys that’s going to bring everyone together.”

The Thunder begin their season October 23rd at Cool Insuring Arena

